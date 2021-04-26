Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation announces new partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health to support health sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai announced a new partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), which will allocate an endowment to support the health sector worth AED10 million, which will include construction costs.

The endowment will be established in Al Murar, Dubai, on a plot of land allocated for charity, which will cover 1,767-square feet and comprise a four-story commercial and residential building, with its ground floor being managed by the foundation.

The endowment will also fund the construction of research centres and advanced clinics equipped with the latest technologies and designed according to the highest international standards, as well as supporting the university’s students in conducting specialist research and innovating medical equipment aimed at addressing diseases and pandemics and helping patients who cannot afford to pay for their treatment costs.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Foundation, said that the new partnership with the university will add to their cooperation and is part of a joint initiative, entitled, "Let’s Advance Our Nation’s Health," which aims to reinforce the community’s capacity to address novel communicable diseases and support related research.

Al Mutawa thanked donors, philanthropists and relevant national authorities for helping establish endowments that support the community and its economic, social and social advancement and drive the UAE’s development process.

Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of the University, expressed his happiness at the university’s partnership with the foundation and the signing of their second agreement to establish a charity endowment aimed at supporting healthcare and medical education and research. He also highlighted his willingness to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides in advancing the UAE’s health sector.

Last year, a joint AMAF-MBRU partnership launched a national endowment fund to combat diseases and support epidemiological research under the theme ‘Let’s enhance national health and well-being’.

The core objective of the initiative is to contribute to fighting the health challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, support efforts to eradicate diseases and epidemics, and aid health-focused studies and research.