Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation continues comprehensive sterilisation plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has announced that it will continue the comprehensive sterilisation and disinfection drive in the Foundation’s buildings across Dubai.

The move is part of the National Sterilisation Programme, launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior in coordination with the relevant Federal and local authorities on March 26, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AMAF, said, "Well-aligned with its social responsibility and keenness in prioritising public health and well-being and as part of its sustained mandate to care for its minors and safeguard its endowments, AMAF is taking all necessary measures to ensure a comprehensive cleansing and sterilisation process at its buildings across the emirate.

"

Al Mutawa praised the cooperation of all concerned parties in ensuring the success and thoroughness of the sterilisation programme and other preventive and precautionary measures.

He added, "The UAE’s efforts to bring together public and private sector organisations and individuals from different social groups under a united umbrella as it pushes ahead with extending humanitarian assistance not only to the local affected population but also to regions most severely impacted by the pandemic, have already come in for international praise."