Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid University partner to launch Dubai’s first health endowment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 26th October 2021 (WAM) - Dubai’s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) have partnered to launch the emirate’s first ever endowment that supports the healthcare sector and research on diseases and epidemics.

Launched in the presence of officials from both sides, the endowment was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in April 2020 to support efforts to treat diseases, manage epidemics and advance healthcare research. The endowment assumes particular significance at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of early detection of diseases and outbreaks in protecting individuals and the community and mitigating their social and economic impact.

Established through a partnership between AMAF and MBRU, the endowment donates four residential villas built on a 7,200 square feet plot of land registered under AMAF in the Al Bada'a area in Dubai. The cost of the land and construction, estimated at AED9 million, was funded by benefactors.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said: "The proceeds of the new health endowment will support and finance disease prevention research, innovations in medical devices for disease management and health promotion, and the development of research and health centres on par with international standards, as well as support and assist patients in need of treatment.

"The Foundation is keen to guide the community to areas where endowments are needed urgently, particularly healthcare. We believe such endowments are critical to support the healthcare sector and promote research on diseases and epidemics. We extend our thanks to the endowment providers, donors, and all institutions and organisations that support endowment projects that contribute to Dubai’s development plans and meet the needs of the community," he added.

"We are proud today to see the first fruits of our partnership with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation by launching the health endowment that is an embodiment of our shared vision and goals, which will contribute to achieving the vision of our leadership for the next 50 years in the areas of healthcare, medical education, and scientific research," Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU, said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the benefactors who contributed to the financing of the endowment, and we thank our partner Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation for their continuous efforts and unlimited support for this project. This joint initiative highlights the role of collaboration between various institutions in the community in enhancing the academic health system’s sustainability and improving health outcomes," he added.