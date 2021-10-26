UrduPoint.com

Awqaf And Minors Affairs Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid University Partner To Launch Dubai’s First Health Endowment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid University partner to launch Dubai’s first health endowment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 26th October 2021 (WAM) - Dubai’s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) have partnered to launch the emirate’s first ever endowment that supports the healthcare sector and research on diseases and epidemics.

Launched in the presence of officials from both sides, the endowment was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in April 2020 to support efforts to treat diseases, manage epidemics and advance healthcare research. The endowment assumes particular significance at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of early detection of diseases and outbreaks in protecting individuals and the community and mitigating their social and economic impact.

Established through a partnership between AMAF and MBRU, the endowment donates four residential villas built on a 7,200 square feet plot of land registered under AMAF in the Al Bada'a area in Dubai. The cost of the land and construction, estimated at AED9 million, was funded by benefactors.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said: "The proceeds of the new health endowment will support and finance disease prevention research, innovations in medical devices for disease management and health promotion, and the development of research and health centres on par with international standards, as well as support and assist patients in need of treatment.

"

"The Foundation is keen to guide the community to areas where endowments are needed urgently, particularly healthcare. We believe such endowments are critical to support the healthcare sector and promote research on diseases and epidemics. We extend our thanks to the endowment providers, donors, and all institutions and organisations that support endowment projects that contribute to Dubai’s development plans and meet the needs of the community," he added.

"We are proud today to see the first fruits of our partnership with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation by launching the health endowment that is an embodiment of our shared vision and goals, which will contribute to achieving the vision of our leadership for the next 50 years in the areas of healthcare, medical education, and scientific research," Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU, said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the benefactors who contributed to the financing of the endowment, and we thank our partner Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation for their continuous efforts and unlimited support for this project. This joint initiative highlights the role of collaboration between various institutions in the community in enhancing the academic health system’s sustainability and improving health outcomes," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Guide Rashid April October 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrast ..

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Bo ..

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats New Zealand b ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats New Zealand by five wickets

13 minutes ago
 Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialog ..

Sixth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue addresses GCC labour migrat ..

19 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to revie ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to review its efforts in securing bord ..

19 minutes ago
 6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.