- Home
- Middle East
- AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at Hamdan Bin Rashid C ..
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation To Develop AED38 Million Endowment Facility At Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:16 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai) has announced a collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in keeping with the spirit of charity and giving exemplified by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, through the launch of various humanitarian initiatives during Ramadan.
The partnership aims to deliver a sustainable endowment building dedicated to supporting the treatment of patients at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, with the total cost projected to exceed AED38.5 million.
The collaboration was formalised through an agreement signed between the two parties. Under the terms of the contract, AWQAF Dubai will construct a seven-storey endowment building in the Dubai South area on a plot of land owned by Al Jalila Foundation that is valued at AED8.5 million, with the latter covering the construction costs, amounting to AED30 million, over a period of 16 months.
According to the agreement, both the building and the land it occupies will serve as a perpetual endowment under the supervision of AWQAF Dubai. The revenues generated from the project will entirely go towards supporting the treatment of patients at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.
Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AWQAF Dubai, emphasised that the collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation to develop an investment property endowment aimed at supporting humanitarian cases at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects AWQAF’s commitment to advancing healthcare in society. It also underscores efforts to support the treatment of cancer patients and alleviate the financial burden on their families.
Al Mutawa stated that AWQAF Dubai will immediately begin implementing the agreement, overseeing all construction operations and ensuring the project’s eventual completion within the agreed timeframe. AWQAF Dubai will also manage and promote investment in the property according to the highest standards to maximise benefits for underprivileged patients.
He added, “Through our endowment projects, we aim to contribute to building a healthy and sustainable society by focusing on developmental endowments. This reaffirms our ongoing commitment to actively serving the community and supporting national projects that enhance quality of life.”
Dr. Raja Eisa Al Gurg, Member of the board of Directors of DHA and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We extend our gratitude to AWQAF Dubai for their cooperation in establishing this sustainable endowment project. We believe in the importance of partnerships between institutions to create a lasting impact on patients’ lives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in embedding charitable and humanitarian work as a core principle of society.
This endowment will provide long-term support to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, enabling the provision of specialised treatment for cancer patients. As the first comprehensive and integrated cancer hospital in Dubai, it plays a vital role in advancing cancer care.”
She added, “Our collaboration with AWQAF Dubai highlights Al Jalila Foundation’s dedication to its humanitarian mission of supporting the healthcare sector. This sustainable endowment represents a significant step toward strengthening national efforts to support cancer patients.”
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President13 seconds ago
-
Four Palestinians martyred in West Bank, Gaza16 seconds ago
-
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt20 seconds ago
-
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 202441 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations48 seconds ago
-
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future1 minute ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall2 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action in Uzbekistan2 minutes ago
-
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreement between Department ..2 minutes ago
-
Winners honoured at Ski Marathon in Russia’s Sakhalin2 minutes ago
-
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with participation of over ..3 minutes ago