AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai) has announced a collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in keeping with the spirit of charity and giving exemplified by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, through the launch of various humanitarian initiatives during Ramadan.

The partnership aims to deliver a sustainable endowment building dedicated to supporting the treatment of patients at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, with the total cost projected to exceed AED38.5 million.

The collaboration was formalised through an agreement signed between the two parties. Under the terms of the contract, AWQAF Dubai will construct a seven-storey endowment building in the Dubai South area on a plot of land owned by Al Jalila Foundation that is valued at AED8.5 million, with the latter covering the construction costs, amounting to AED30 million, over a period of 16 months.

According to the agreement, both the building and the land it occupies will serve as a perpetual endowment under the supervision of AWQAF Dubai. The revenues generated from the project will entirely go towards supporting the treatment of patients at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AWQAF Dubai, emphasised that the collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation to develop an investment property endowment aimed at supporting humanitarian cases at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects AWQAF’s commitment to advancing healthcare in society. It also underscores efforts to support the treatment of cancer patients and alleviate the financial burden on their families.

Al Mutawa stated that AWQAF Dubai will immediately begin implementing the agreement, overseeing all construction operations and ensuring the project’s eventual completion within the agreed timeframe. AWQAF Dubai will also manage and promote investment in the property according to the highest standards to maximise benefits for underprivileged patients.

He added, “Through our endowment projects, we aim to contribute to building a healthy and sustainable society by focusing on developmental endowments. This reaffirms our ongoing commitment to actively serving the community and supporting national projects that enhance quality of life.”

Dr. Raja Eisa Al Gurg, Member of the board of Directors of DHA and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We extend our gratitude to AWQAF Dubai for their cooperation in establishing this sustainable endowment project. We believe in the importance of partnerships between institutions to create a lasting impact on patients’ lives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in embedding charitable and humanitarian work as a core principle of society.

This endowment will provide long-term support to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, enabling the provision of specialised treatment for cancer patients. As the first comprehensive and integrated cancer hospital in Dubai, it plays a vital role in advancing cancer care.”

She added, “Our collaboration with AWQAF Dubai highlights Al Jalila Foundation’s dedication to its humanitarian mission of supporting the healthcare sector. This sustainable endowment represents a significant step toward strengthening national efforts to support cancer patients.”

