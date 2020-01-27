UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AWST 2020 Discussion To Highlight Arab Media’s Role In Advancing Women’s Sports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s role in advancing women’s sports

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, has announced that it will hold a session titled ‘Female Athletes in Arab World’s Media Landscape’ on 4th February 2020, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of AWST, which is set to run from 2nd to 12th February.

In a bid to further the development of women’s sport in the Arab world, the session will discuss opportunities and challenges related to the portrayal of women’s sports in the Arab media, locally and regionally.

Moderated by media sports personality Mustafa Al Agha, the session will host a number of senior officials and experts representing local and regional sports industry, as well as Arab sports media professionals and influencers.

The session is aimed at highlighting opportunities and challenges in women’s sports and present suggestions to the media industry and decision-makers to augment the media’s pivotal role in advancing women’s sports.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the Supreme Organising Committee of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director General of Sharjah Women’s Sports, commented, "Over the years, concerted efforts by Emirati and Arab sports authorities and institutions has led to the advancement of women’s sports in the region. However, these efforts need to continue to find new innovative solutions to further advance and develop it, which has prompted us to organise this session to discuss the opportunities and challenges to advancing women’s sports in the Arab world and the role that the regional media can play. The media has a powerful effect on people, who subconsciously adopt and internalise attitudes, beliefs, and values presented graphically or textually."

Related Topics

World Sports Sharjah February Women 2020 Media From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow an ..

8 minutes ago

OIC participates in the "African Scholars Conferen ..

8 minutes ago

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tourname ..

10 minutes ago

Ahsan Raza to complete his T20I umpiring career’ ..

15 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives President of internationa ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.