AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s role in advancing women’s sports

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, has announced that it will hold a session titled ‘Female Athletes in Arab World’s Media Landscape’ on 4th February 2020, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of AWST, which is set to run from 2nd to 12th February.

In a bid to further the development of women’s sport in the Arab world, the session will discuss opportunities and challenges related to the portrayal of women’s sports in the Arab media, locally and regionally.

Moderated by media sports personality Mustafa Al Agha, the session will host a number of senior officials and experts representing local and regional sports industry, as well as Arab sports media professionals and influencers.

The session is aimed at highlighting opportunities and challenges in women’s sports and present suggestions to the media industry and decision-makers to augment the media’s pivotal role in advancing women’s sports.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the Supreme Organising Committee of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director General of Sharjah Women’s Sports, commented, "Over the years, concerted efforts by Emirati and Arab sports authorities and institutions has led to the advancement of women’s sports in the region. However, these efforts need to continue to find new innovative solutions to further advance and develop it, which has prompted us to organise this session to discuss the opportunities and challenges to advancing women’s sports in the Arab world and the role that the regional media can play. The media has a powerful effect on people, who subconsciously adopt and internalise attitudes, beliefs, and values presented graphically or textually."