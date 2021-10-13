DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Arab Youth Council for Climate Change (AYCCC) and the Posterity Institute, a UK-based think tank specialising in sustainable development and climate change, signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate cooperation in enhancing the knowledge and skills of Arab youth in the field of global climate action. The two-year agreement appoints the Posterity Institute as a knowledge partner of AYCCC.

The signing took place at the Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chairperson of the Corporate Advisory board of the World Green Building Council, Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer at AYC, and Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Co-founder of the Posterity Institute.

Shamma Al Mazroui said, "Our country recently witnessed the historic announcement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a remarkable first-of-its-kind goal in the region. This is a prime example of an impactful climate action initiative advocated for by young people. Organisations across the nation play an imperative role in educating young people about climate action and promoting the exchange of youth experience and best practices in building a better future for the next generations."

For his part, Al Zu’bi said, "AYC has a variety of programmes and initiatives that seek to empower the region’s young people in their countries and communities, while the Posterity Institute specializes in sustainable development and climate change.

We are pleased to cooperate with AYCCC, an active regional institution that builds youth competencies in such a vital area as climate action, and provides young people with the knowledge and experience they need to make a tangible difference in safeguarding the future of our planet while driving sustainable development."

Saeed Al Nazari commented, "The results of AYC’s Arab Youth Priorities Survey 2020 indicate that environmental issues need more support and attention from Arab youth, and the launch of AYCCC aligns with this strategic priority. The Council’s partnership with the Posterity Institute adds new momentum to Arab youth climate action, which is especially important at a time when the UAE is bidding to host the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) for the first time in the Arab region in 2023."

Dr. Jarrar said, "With the world getting ready for COP26, set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, next month to discuss optimal international mechanisms to accelerate climate action, our cooperation with AYCCC helps boost the contribution of Arab youth to fast-tracking the adoption of sustainable solutions across diverse sectors and areas of life."

Launched in August 2021 by AYC to mark International Youth Day, AYCCC serves as a regional platform for enhancing youth engagement in environmental issues, supporting environmental and climate change strategies, and building a new generation of climate action leaders in the Arab world.