Ayuso Seals Overall Victory For UAE Team Emirates-XRG At Tirreno-Adriatico
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso took one of the biggest wins in his young career with the 22 year-old taking the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.
The Spanish talent showed consistency right from the beginning of the race, placing second behind the mighty Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) in the opening TT, setting the tone for things to come.
Ganna would put up a strong fight throughout the week to hold the jersey but on stage 6 the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man put in a stinging attack to win solo on the climb to Frontignano. Victory on the Queen stage of the race would seal the deal for Ayuso and the team on the penultimate day, with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) taking the sprint on the final stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto (147km).
UAE Team Emirates-XRG also climbed the podium as the best team in the race, a testament to the work done throughout the week as the team sealed their 18th season victory.
Commenting on the victory, Ayuso said, “I can probably say that this is my biggest victory alongside La Itzulia, though here I also got to win a stage so I would say it’s been my best performance until now. Today’s last stage was quite stressful and tense with the wind. With the team I felt really protected and they kept me safe and out of trouble all day. Does it give me confidence for the Giro? I guess so, but the Giro is three weeks long, it’s a different story, a different kind of race. This race has been really hard but the Giro is another step up of course. We need to take it step by step and now first my focus will be on the Volta Catalunya.”
