Azizi Developments Launches AED 30 Billion Azizi Venice In Dubai South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) - Azizi Developments has just revealed its plans for Azizi Venice, its venetian-inspired luxury waterfront lifestyle community, set entirely within a swimmable crystal-blue water lagoon, in the rapidly growing Dubai South. The big reveal took place on Wednesday, the 27th of September at an extravagant launch event hosted in the renowned Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk that saw over 10,000 attendees and performances from the likes of Nancy Ajram.

The AED 30 billion high-end mixed-use desert oasis community, which will feature over 30,000 residential units, including 100 mid-rise apartment complexes and more than 400 luxury villas and mansions, will be set entirely within one of the largest crystal-blue water lagoons in the world


Among its highlights, the community, which will boast 24 million square feet of GFA on a highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land, will also feature a luxurious temperature-controlled pedestrianised boulevard and Dubai’s second opera, among a wide range of other very unique, lifestyle-enhancing amenities.

The world-renowned multi-disciplinary design firm AE7 serves as the consultant for Azizi Venice.
On the occasion of the announcement, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, commented: “Azizi Venice will truly be a one-of-a-kind community and destination – not just for Dubai but across the middle East region. I am very pleased to be introducing Azizi Venice in Dubai. This community will become a wonderful home for around 80,000 residents and a fantastic tourist attraction for around 30,000 visitors daily.”

