UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azza Bint Abdullah Chairs Meeting Of Permanent Social Development Committee In Ajman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Social Development Committee in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Permanent Social Development Committee of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the sixth meeting of the committee in 2019.

The meeting began with the approval of the minutes of the last meeting. Nawal Al Katbi, Human Resources Programmes Officer, then explained the "Khotwa Initiative," which aims to establish nurseries managed by the Ajman Government for the children of employees of local government authorities. The initiative also aims to support the psychological stability of government employees and create an attractive working environment, which will increase their work productivity.

The committee’s members then discussed several suggestions for implementing the initiative, as well as the challenges facing its adoption.

Sheikha Azza praised the efforts of the Human Resources Administration to promote the social and community roles of local government authorities, through launching initiatives that reinforce family stability while noting that the committee will send its recommendations to the Executive Council, along with the required studies.

Related Topics

Ajman 2019 Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE does not point fingers of accusation at any st ..

18 minutes ago

'ADS an excellent opportunity to declare undisclos ..

26 seconds ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, EU Ambassador discuss economic ..

48 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prosecutor Says No Reason to Change Vysh ..

27 seconds ago

APC fails in developing consensus on single point: ..

29 seconds ago

New name of Akram Khan Durrani College notified

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.