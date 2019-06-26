Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Social Development Committee in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Permanent Social Development Committee of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the sixth meeting of the committee in 2019.

The meeting began with the approval of the minutes of the last meeting. Nawal Al Katbi, Human Resources Programmes Officer, then explained the "Khotwa Initiative," which aims to establish nurseries managed by the Ajman Government for the children of employees of local government authorities. The initiative also aims to support the psychological stability of government employees and create an attractive working environment, which will increase their work productivity.

The committee’s members then discussed several suggestions for implementing the initiative, as well as the challenges facing its adoption.

Sheikha Azza praised the efforts of the Human Resources Administration to promote the social and community roles of local government authorities, through launching initiatives that reinforce family stability while noting that the committee will send its recommendations to the Executive Council, along with the required studies.