B17 ICAD Bridge on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway now open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, DoT, and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have opened the B17 ICAD Bridge as part of the Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat Road Upgrade Project on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway. The bridge spans an area of 70 thousand square metres and is valued at approximately AED60 million.

The ICDA bridge will serve the ZonesCorp’s Rahayel City project and ICAD Industrial Area, as it will ease traffic on all directions through one inbound lane to ICAD which is expandable in future as well as two outbound lanes exiting to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway.

Construction of the upper interchange forms part of the efforts made by DoT and Musanada to realise the on the ground the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards providing high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large in line with best international standards. Such projects receive the attention and continuous follow up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, indicated that completion of the ICAD bridge complements DoT’s efforts to provide sustainable infrastructure to serve community members and enhance the comprehensive development process witnessed by Abu Dhabi at all levels.

DoT highlighted the importance of collaboration and coordination with Musanada to construct and develop projects to keep pace with the urban development and population increase, achieving integrated and sustainable infrastructure that serve Abu Dhabi’s economic, social and tourism objectives, improving the standard of living and optimally serving the public interest.

This critical interchange will achieve highest levels of smooth traffic flow and improve service levels by connecting traffic movement with different areas, increasing traffic safety and reducing accident ratios.

Musanada added that it placed nearly 69 traffic signs and seven guide signs along the bridge and installed 199 lighting poles holding 340 lamps, supplying the project with LED lighting to help reduce energy consumption.