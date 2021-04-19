Bader Faris Al Hilali donates AED1 million to '100 Million Meals'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Bader Faris Al Hilali, Chairman of the Emirates Industrial Converting Factory (EICO), has donated AED1 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families in 30 countries across the world.

The donation will help provide one million meals to beneficiaries in countries across the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America during the holy month of Ramadan after the strategic campaign partner Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) expanded its food relief operations to a new list of countries.

Food distribution begun in several countries as part of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, MBRCH, Food Banking Regional Network, and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Al Hilali noted that his donation is part of his commitment to support UAE’s progressive charity initiatives that aim to extend a helping hand to those in need across the world.

Within the first week of its launch, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign succeeded in raising 78 million meals in donations, achieving 78% of its goal of providing 100 million meals to target groups in 30 countries.

Companies and individuals can donate on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.