Badiri’s Knowledge Exchange hub trains youth to excel in changing world of work, business

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) The "Badiri Knowledge Exchange", a virtual hub of collaborative learning launched in April by Badiri Education and Development Academy, the education and capacity building arm of the Nama Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, has planned several online workshops, virtual panel discussions and webinars in June and July.

The discussion target entrepreneurs, businesspersons, fresh graduates as well as university students interested in upgrading their skills for the future in a world where traditional skillsets alone will not suffice.

The events which are open to both genders is Badiri’s latest initiative and follows up on the pioneering steps taken by the UAE to invest in its young generation with the skills and knowledge required to face the rapid challenges expected in the future and achieve the core goals of its Vision 2021.

The hub’s June activities kicked off with an online workshop "Maharat min Google" on 8th June, 2020, at which entrepreneurs, fresh graduates and students learnt a range of digital skills, from how to build a website and boost their social media presence to marketing a business, and preparing them for job opportunities or launch their businesses.

A virtual panel discussion to be held today, titled "Life after COVID-19: Future jobs and skills", will provide an overview of the jobs on demand post the pandemic and the skillsets required. The session will be kick-started by Dr. Mona Al Ali, Manager, Badiri Education and Development academy Manager, and convene industry leaders from the education, medical, youth and economic sectors who will weigh in with their knowledge and expertise.

They include Noura Al Noman, Director of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher’s Executive Office, Member of the board of Trustees at Rubu' Qarn; Sultan Abdullah Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department; Dr. Adil Sajwani, Family Medicine Specialist at Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dr.

Shireen N. Chaya, Assistant Professor of Management at American University in the Emirates. The session will be moderated by Muhammad Almadhi, Programs Manager at Sharjah Capability Development – Tatweer.

At an online workshop on 24th and 25th June, 2020, experts will discuss how to handle emotional intelligence during periods of crisis and pandemics such as COVID-19. Targeting fresh graduates and early career professionals, it will teach them how to interact effectively, increase self-awareness and boost emotional intelligence. They will also learn to use their social and emotional competencies to effectively manage their teams.

The last activity of the month, on 29th June, will be a webinar on "Turning crisis into an opportunity". Fresh graduates and early career professionals will be taught how to emulate the mindset of successful entrepreneurs who turn adversity into advantage.

In July 2020, Badiri has planned five virtual sessions, beginning with a panel discussion on 8th July titled "Industry and supply chain for thriving entrepreneurs". New, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs, will learn about supply chain management. It will include an introduction on venturing into technology and innovation.

On 15th July, a panel discussion on "The future industries of Sharjah" will enlighten entrepreneurs, aspiring businesspersons as well as business students on the prospects in the emirate; industries to focus on; the reason why many businesses fail; how to manage crises, and how to maintain competitiveness in a changing environment.

A two-day workshop on "Financial literacy and sustainability" on 21st July, imparts the basics of managing finances and investment and tips on how to save money to start a business.

Webinars on "AI applications and entrepreneurship" and "Understanding blockchain technology and its impact" will be held on 27th and 28th July, respectively.