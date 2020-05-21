UrduPoint.com
Badiri’s New Online Course Cultivates Solution-driven Mindset

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Badiri’s new online course cultivates solution-driven mindset

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Badiri Education and Development academy, Badiri, the education and capacity-building arm of UAE-based NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, has added a new professional training course on its e-learning platform Badiri E-Academy to take entrepreneurs through a step-by-step journey of transforming a problem-oriented approach to a solution-driven mindset.

Titled ‘Innovation and Problem-Solving in Uncertainty’, the 130-minute course was launched as a digital workshop on 9th April in line with Badiri’s commitment to ensure continued access to knowledge and professional training for organisations, entrepreneurs and business leaders to stay competitive in today’s challenging global market place.

Held in partnership with Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, and IMPACTJUNKIE, the webinar offered women entrepreneurs from the UAE, Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, Tanzania, and the United States, an insight into the critical combination of entrepreneurial tools required to leverage and build innovative products and services that can generate revenue and impact lives in need.

Philip Harding, CEO and Co-founder of IMPACTJUNKIE, led the digital workshop, informing participants how to combine these tools and use them effectively to understand big needs and launch innovative solutions to solve the biggest problems confronting the world today, especially in the wake of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The webinar, which stresses on the need to be innovative, adaptive, and ever-changing, has now been uploaded online on the Badiri E-Academy platform. It offers women entrepreneurs around the world quick access to the online workshop. Downloadable resources include a digital workbook with guided exercises, four case studies from New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia and Japan, and three marketing tools.

‘Innovation and Problem-Solving in Uncertainty’ is available in English and is one of the 11 courses offered for free by Badiri E-Academy. It can be accessed online at https://www.badiriacademy.org/courses/innovationandproblem-solvinginuncertainty. The E-Academy mobile App is available on both Google Play and Apple stores, and registration for the course is free.

