Badiri’s outreach sessions setting young aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE up for success

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Continuing to develop its highly successful online outreach programme, Badiri Education and Development Academy, the education and capacity building arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), organised a series of virtual sessions on the basics of entrepreneurship for university students in Sharjah, in collaboration with Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) – another NAMA affiliate, over a four-month period.

The programme which included outreach sessions for students and staff of the University of Sharjah (UoS); American University of Sharjah (AUS); Higher Colleges of Technology – Sharjah (HCT); and Sharjah Police Science academy (PSA), as well as virtual entrepreneurial camps exclusively for UoS students, aimed to support Badiri’s strategic goal of promoting the right to education and knowledge for everyone by leveraging technology to boost people’s access.

The outreach sessions showcased Badiri’s efforts to invest in the young generation with the skills and knowledge required to get on top of the rapid changes and challenges facing the world.

Senior Academy officials including Dr Mona Al Ali, Manager, Badiri Education and Development Academy, addressed students and staff to create awareness about the institution and its aim to develop their skills via a range of programmes, workshops and initiatives designed to enable them to realise their full potential and succeed in life.

More than 20 students and staff from UoS; 26 from AUS; 85 from HCT; and 67 from PSA, participated across the four outreach sessions.

Two 3-day virtual entrepreneurship camps were organised specially for UoS students. The first camp was held as part of Badiri’s ‘Steps of Ambition and Empowerment Initiative’, while the second camp was organised as part of ‘Clay Open Call Initiative’ in partnership with Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and UoS’s College of Fine Arts and Design. The programme focused on the basics of entrepreneurship, upskilling the students and taking them through the first steps of developing a business idea.

Speaking about the programme, Dr Mona Al Ali said: "Badiri is developing into one of the leading platforms for e-learning in the region through its unique partnerships with reputable content producing entities and individuals in the UAE as well as around the world. Our educational webinars offer a vibrant platform for collaborative learning in a safe manner. Through these sessions and entrepreneurial workshops, Badiri has expanded its reach, offering specialised opportunities for youth to continue on their journeys of professional and personal development and gain knowledge in both traditional and non-traditional fields."