Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) Badminton is witnessing rapid growth in the UAE since the establishment of the UAE Badminton Federation in 2022. In just a short period, the sport has gained traction across clubs and academies nationwide, attracting thousands of players of various ages and nationalities, laying a strong foundation for the Olympic sport’s future in the country.

The UAE Badminton Federation is implementing a strategic plan aimed at developing Olympic-level athletes, expanding the sport in schools and universities, enhancing the skills of technical staff, strengthening partnerships with local and international sports institutions, and promoting inclusivity by engaging all segments of society in badminton activities.

To date, more than 12,000 players have registered across over 50 clubs and academies in the UAE.

The capital, Abu Dhabi, has also hosted prominent international tournaments, most notably the Abu Dhabi Masters in October 2023, which featured over 200 players from 48 countries and served as one of the qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On the achievements front, Rayan Malhan, a member of the UAE national badminton team, won the country's first-ever medal in badminton at the Asian Junior Championships. The 14-year-old secured a bronze medal in the under-15 and under-17 categories, held in Chengdu, China.

Additionally, the UAE national team secured four medals at the West Asia Junior Championship in Muscat.

In recognition of its long-standing commitment to badminton development since 2014, Dubai was named the world's first "Badminton Friendly City" in July last year.