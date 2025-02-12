Baghdad begins preparations for upcoming Arab summit

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Baghdad has begun its administrative and security preparations for hosting the upcoming Arab Summit, set to take place in the Iraqi capital later this year.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein chaired a preparatory meeting for the summit last night, as reported by a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding preparations for the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad, where attendees reviewed the level of readiness across various organisational sectors to ensure the summit's success and highlight Iraq as a safe and stable country playing an active role in the Arab region.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination among all relevant parties to guarantee the summit is organised to the highest standards, stressing the need to intensify efforts by specialised committees to follow up on organisational, technical, security, health, and service arrangements to ensure optimal reception of the participating Arab delegations.

He also pointed out that Iraq is preparing a comprehensive agenda for the summit, addressing key Arab issues, foremost of which is enhancing economic cooperation among Arab countries and supporting efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.