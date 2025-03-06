Open Menu

Baghdad To Host Arab Summit As Planned On May 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Baghdad to host Arab Summit as planned on May 17

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) BAGHDAD, 6th March, 2025 (WAM) – Iraq announced today that the upcoming regular Arab Summit will take place as scheduled in Baghdad and will feature discussions on key issues concerning the Arab world.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that the Arab League has confirmed the Arab Summit will be held in Baghdad on May 17.

He added that the summit will witness wide participation from Arab kings and presidents, emphasising that Iraq is working to create all the necessary conditions to ensure its success, reflecting a positive image of the country and strengthening joint Arab action endeavours.

