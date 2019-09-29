Bahamas Governor-General receives credentials of UAE Non-Resident Ambassador

NASSAU, The Bahamas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Cornelius Alvin Smith, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, has received the credentials of Ibrahim Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Panama, as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

During the meeting, which was held in the capital Nassau, Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth is the Head of State of The Bahamas, with the Governor-General serving as her representative.

Al Mansouri also said that he will do his best to work for the common interests of the two countries.