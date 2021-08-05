UrduPoint.com

Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games Organising Committee Launches Logo

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:45 PM

Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games organising committee launches logo

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The official logo for the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games has been launched by the Bahrain Paralympic Committee (BPC) in Manama, Bahrain.

Announcing the launch of the logo, Bahrain Paralympic Committee President Shaikh Mohamed bin Duaij Al Khalifa said it is a step forward in the BPC's preparations to host the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to a BPC press release on Thursday.

He added that event will be hosted under the patronage of His Majesty the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who has assured his indispensable and continuous support for youth and sports, providing equality for the people of determination in society.

Congratulating the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, the local organisers, on the successful launch of the logo, Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed said the logo launch will build the momentum for the upcoming Games, which is just 120 days away. "The colours and the design of the logo depict the confidence and the indomitable spirit of the young para-athletes who will be ready to show their extraordinary skills during the Games in December.

"

"We are happy with the progress made towards the preparations of the Games and hopeful that these Bahrain 2021 Games will leave a legacy in the entire region. The Games will inspire many young people and will help grow the Movement across the region," Rashed added.

The motif of the logo depicts athletes, one in a wheelchair and the other with a prosthetic leg jumping over the barrier which is represented as number one. The logo is intended to show the achievements of people of determination.

An estimated 800 athletes under 23 years of age are expected to compete in nine sport events in the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain from 2nd to 6th December, 2021.

This will be the first time that the Kingdom of Bahrain will host such a large-scale para-sport event.

Related Topics

Sports APC Young Manama Progress Bahrain December Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Fl ..

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for ..

4 minutes ago
 Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons ..

Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons

4 minutes ago
 EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln ..

EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln Over 10 Years - Research

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Report ..

Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Reports

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.