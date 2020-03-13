Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) The Bahraini Ministry of Health today announced that 9 individuals have recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries to 44.

The recovered individuals, 1 male and 6 female Bahrainis, 1 female from Egypt, and 1 female from Thailand, have been discharged from the isolation centre after responding positively to medical care provided by a specialised medical team, conforming with measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the Bahrain news Agency.

The ministry highlighted that all individuals have undergone extensive medical testing to ensure their full recovery from the virus before being discharged, and will continue to be monitored post discharge.

The ministry urged all individuals returning from Italy, South Korea, Egypt or Lebanon in the past two weeks to self-isolate for 14 days, avoid contact with others, and schedule their mandatory medical examinations by contacting hotline number 444 or visiting the Ministry of Health’s website.