UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Announces Additional COVID-19 Recoveries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) The Bahraini Ministry of Health today announced that 9 individuals have recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries to 44.

The recovered individuals, 1 male and 6 female Bahrainis, 1 female from Egypt, and 1 female from Thailand, have been discharged from the isolation centre after responding positively to medical care provided by a specialised medical team, conforming with measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the Bahrain news Agency.

The ministry highlighted that all individuals have undergone extensive medical testing to ensure their full recovery from the virus before being discharged, and will continue to be monitored post discharge.

The ministry urged all individuals returning from Italy, South Korea, Egypt or Lebanon in the past two weeks to self-isolate for 14 days, avoid contact with others, and schedule their mandatory medical examinations by contacting hotline number 444 or visiting the Ministry of Health’s website.

Related Topics

World Thailand Egypt Male Italy Bahrain South Korea Lebanon Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

30 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

30 minutes ago

Sindh Assembly prays for protection from Coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture to org ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Da ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria Urges Citizens To Avoid All Non-Urgent In ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.