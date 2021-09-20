UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Categorically Rejects European Parliament's Resolution On UAE As 'factually Incorrect'

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &#039;factually incorrect&#039;

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed categorical rejection of a resolution passed by the European Parliament criticising the UAE's human rights record.

The Bahrain news Agency quoted the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs as stating that the European parliament's resolution is based on factually incorrect information.

"The resolutions lacks credibility and ignores the UAE’s significant achievements with regards to human development, the protection of human rights, upholding the principles of justice and equality and providing decent life for all UAE nationals and residents in compliance with its constitution and national laws," said the Foreign Ministry's statement.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that UAE boasts a track record of achievements in ensuring justice, equality and protection of human rights as well as enjoys advanced ranking on global indices, including the Human Development Report issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

