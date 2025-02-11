Open Menu

Bahrain Committed To Creating Supportive Environment For Innovators: Minister Of Youth Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, emphasised that the ministry is actively working with local and international partners on key initiatives aimed at empowering youth across various sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Tawfiqi highlighted the importance of learning from the summit and how Bahrain is striving to enhance the role of its youth in global discussions and decision-making.

She stated that the summit provides young people with an opportunity to engage with critical global issues, including the challenges they face in their communities and the importance of their active participation in decision-making processes.

The Bahraini minister also praised the strong ties between Bahrain and the UAE in the field of youth development, noting the long-standing cooperation between the two nations.

She emphasised that Bahrain and the UAE continuously seek to expand their joint efforts across various domains to provide young people with opportunities that enable them to play an active role in the global community.

