- Home
- Middle East
- Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of Youth Affairs
Bahrain Committed To Creating Supportive Environment For Innovators: Minister Of Youth Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, emphasised that the ministry is actively working with local and international partners on key initiatives aimed at empowering youth across various sectors.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Tawfiqi highlighted the importance of learning from the summit and how Bahrain is striving to enhance the role of its youth in global discussions and decision-making.
She stated that the summit provides young people with an opportunity to engage with critical global issues, including the challenges they face in their communities and the importance of their active participation in decision-making processes.
The Bahraini minister also praised the strong ties between Bahrain and the UAE in the field of youth development, noting the long-standing cooperation between the two nations.
She emphasised that Bahrain and the UAE continuously seek to expand their joint efforts across various domains to provide young people with opportunities that enable them to play an active role in the global community.
Recent Stories
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation with UAE: Minister of ..47 seconds ago
-
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of Youth Affairs51 seconds ago
-
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming: Madagascar's Presi ..16 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director31 minutes ago
-
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister31 minutes ago
-
WGS enhances global cooperation to combat climate change: Maldivian Minister46 minutes ago
-
China's BCI industry advances with record $47.9 mn investment46 minutes ago
-
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate1 hour ago
-
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 20251 hour ago
-
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector2 hours ago
-
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 42 hours ago
-
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba2 hours ago