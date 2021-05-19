Bahrain condemns Lebanese Foreign Minister’s offensive statements against Saudi Arabia, GCC states

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Bahrain strongly condemned the offensive statements made by the Lebanese Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, Charbel Wehbe, during a television interview against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

According to Bahrain news Agency (BNA), the Foreign Ministry stressed that these statements are inconsistent with basic diplomatic norms and contradict the fraternal relations that bind the peoples of the GCC states with the brotherly Lebanese people.

In response to these offensive statements, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Lebanese Ambassador to Bahrain and handed him an official protest note that included the Kingdom’s rejection and denunciation of the offensive statements made by the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs.