Bahrain confirms first case of coronavirus

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom Bahrain has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Kingdom after a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus, based on emerging symptoms.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, BNA, the patient was transferred for immediate testing, treatment and isolation under the supervision of a specialised medical team. The ministry undertook further necessary medical measures to monitor all individuals who had been in contact with the patient and referred them to isolation accordingly.

The ministry said it is taking further preventive measures to ensure the virus is contained, including monitoring the health of individuals arriving from infected countries for a period of 14 days, in line with international standards set by the World Health Organisation.