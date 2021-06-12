UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Congratulates UAE On Its Election To UN Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Security Council

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the pride of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership and people, and its sincere congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

The Ministry extended congratulations to the UAE leadership and people on this historic diplomatic achievement that reflects the country’s tireless efforts to bring peace and security to the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's support for the United Arab Emirates in its endeavours as a member of the UN Security Council, praising the prominent role it plays in promoting international stability, security and peace, and its permanent contributions to supporting humanitarian and development programmes in many countries of the world.

More Stories From Middle East

