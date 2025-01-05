Open Menu

Bahrain Crowned Champions Of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:31 PM

Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Bahrain have been crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, ‘Khaleeji Zain 26’, after defeating Oman 2-1 in the final match held today, Saturday, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

Bahrain overturned a 1-0 deficit, after Oman scored in the 17th minute through Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri, to win 2-1.

Mohamed Marhoon scored the equaliser for Bahrain in the 78th minute from a penalty, followed by an own goal by Oman's Mohammed Al-Musalami in the 80th minute.

This is the second time the Bahraini national team has won the Arabian Gulf Cup, following their victory in the 2019 edition.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, honoured Gulf football legends during the final match events.

