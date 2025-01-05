Bahrain Crowned Champions Of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:31 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Bahrain have been crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, ‘Khaleeji Zain 26’, after defeating Oman 2-1 in the final match held today, Saturday, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.
Bahrain overturned a 1-0 deficit, after Oman scored in the 17th minute through Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri, to win 2-1.
Mohamed Marhoon scored the equaliser for Bahrain in the 78th minute from a penalty, followed by an own goal by Oman's Mohammed Al-Musalami in the 80th minute.
This is the second time the Bahraini national team has won the Arabian Gulf Cup, following their victory in the 2019 edition.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, honoured Gulf football legends during the final match events.
Recent Stories
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday
UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 20241 second ago
-
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation9 seconds ago
-
Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn15 seconds ago
-
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 202520 seconds ago
-
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US32 seconds ago
-
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'46 seconds ago
-
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea54 seconds ago
-
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four1 minute ago
-
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 20241 minute ago
-
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 261 minute ago
-
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes1 minute ago
-
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday1 minute ago