UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Defeat UAE 2-1 In 25th Arabian GulfCup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

BASRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) With a demoralising 2-1 loss to Bahrain on Saturday night in Basra, the UAE's bid for a third Arabian Gulf Cup victory got off to a bad start.

Komail Al Aswad and Jassim Al Shaikh scored goals in the second half to defeat the Emiratis at Al Minaa Stadium.

Sebastian Tagliabue expertly headed in to cut the lead in half in injury time.
The UAE will play Kuwait on Tuesday in an effort to turn the table and get off to a new start.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Basra Lead Bahrain

Recent Stories

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

21 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

21 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

48 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

49 minutes ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

49 minutes ago
 Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third i ..

Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third in French Top 14

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.