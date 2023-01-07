Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

(@FahadShabbir)

BASRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) With a demoralising 2-1 loss to Bahrain on Saturday night in Basra, the UAE's bid for a third Arabian Gulf Cup victory got off to a bad start.

Komail Al Aswad and Jassim Al Shaikh scored goals in the second half to defeat the Emiratis at Al Minaa Stadium.

Sebastian Tagliabue expertly headed in to cut the lead in half in injury time.

The UAE will play Kuwait on Tuesday in an effort to turn the table and get off to a new start.