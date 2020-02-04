Bahrain denies case of coronavirus infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain said on Monday there were no cases of coronavirus in the kingdom, refuting the allegations which were published in a local newspaper claiming two students who returned from the city of Wuhan China, had been diagnosed with the virus.

The Bahrain news Agency, BNA, quoted a statement issued by the Ministry as urging the public to seek accurate information from official sources, noting that it is monitoring the developments of the disease.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health added that it has taken a number of preventive measures, including screening at the country's entry border points.

The statement also added that the Ministry has also beefed up all preventive preparations in line with the instructions of the World Health Organisation and other world centres for combating diseases.