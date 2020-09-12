UrduPoint.com
Bahrain-Israel Peace Agreement An 'important Step' Towards Regional Stability: Says FNC Speaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bahrain-Israel peace agreement an 'important step' towards regional stability: says FNC Speaker

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) Saqr Ghobashi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, has welcomed the decision taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to establish diplomatic relations with the State of Israel as an "important step" in supporting stability in the middle East.

"The move will herald a new era where values of joint action would prevail, open up new horizons for international cooperation, and enhance peace, stability, security and prosperity for peoples in the region," Ghobash said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the announcement for establishing diplomatic ties between Bahrain and Israel will serve the security, stability and prosperity in the region, open up new prospects for peace and advance the development of countries through economic, cultural and scientific collaboration as well as send out a positive and encouraging message to other countries.

