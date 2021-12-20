UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Participates In 22nd Conference Of Ministers Responsible For Cultural Affairs In Arab World

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The Kingdom of Bahrain has participated in the 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World in Dubai.

At the conference, Sheikha Hala bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director-General of Culture and Arts at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), represented BACA President, Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa.

Sheikha Hala also attended the opening of the Arabic Language Summit, organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, on the sidelines of the 22nd conference of Arab culture ministers, reported the Bahraini news agency BNA.

On the occasion, Sheikha Hala expressed thanks and appreciation to the UAE for hosting the conference, and interest in the Arab heritage and culture, stressing the importance of using culture to develop communities and enhance sustainable development, amid the ongoing exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She hailed the recent inscription of the Arabic Calligraphy and Bahrain’s Fjiri musical performance on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling for stepping up joint Arab cultural action and cooperation to promote Arab identity and culture.

Sheikha Hala added that Expo 2022 Dubai is a golden opportunity to promote Arab cultural presence at the international level.

