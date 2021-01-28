Bahrain receives first batch of Covishield - AstraZeneca vaccine from India

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The Kingdom of Bahrain today received its first batch of the Covishield - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India under the name ‘Covishield’.

According to Bahrain news Agency (BNA), the vaccine will be available to all citizens and residents and distributed equitably to support the national vaccination action efforts.