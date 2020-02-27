Bahrain registers 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 33

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced that it has registered 7 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, increasing total confirmed cases to 33.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, BNA, infected individuals were immediately transferred to Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Community Medical Centre for isolation and treatment following tests that confirmed they were carrying COVID-19, upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport via indirect flights from Iran.

All individuals in contact with the infected patients have also been quarantined as per preventive efforts.

"The Ministry will continue intensifying epidemiological monitoring at its entry points, particularly at Bahrain International Airport, as well as testing all existing suspected cases to ensure containment of the virus," added BNA.