UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Registers 7 New Cases Of COVID-19, Bringing Total To 33

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Bahrain registers 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 33

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced that it has registered 7 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, increasing total confirmed cases to 33.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, BNA, infected individuals were immediately transferred to Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Community Medical Centre for isolation and treatment following tests that confirmed they were carrying COVID-19, upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport via indirect flights from Iran.

All individuals in contact with the infected patients have also been quarantined as per preventive efforts.

"The Ministry will continue intensifying epidemiological monitoring at its entry points, particularly at Bahrain International Airport, as well as testing all existing suspected cases to ensure containment of the virus," added BNA.

Related Topics

Iran Bahrain All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SA suspends entry for Umrah due to potential threa ..

4 minutes ago

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

15 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 minutes ago

NAVTTC imparting training to 170,000 youth to ensu ..

12 minutes ago

Holy month of Ramadan likely to begin from April 2 ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry announces Rs 500,000 compensation for dec ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.