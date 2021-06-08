Bahrain reports 1,522 new COVID-19 cases

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) The Bahraini Health Ministry said Monday that 24 people died and 1,522 others tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry stated that the new deaths took the overall number of coronavirus mortalities in the country up to 1,143.

It added that 2,743 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 231,113.