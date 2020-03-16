Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Bahrain has announced the death of a 65-year-old Bahraini national who was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems, and was registered as an active case of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health was quoted by the state run news agency, BNA, as saying that the deceased female had returned from Iran via an indirect flight last month.