UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Reports Five COVID-19 Fatalities, 469 More Infections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more infections

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Bahraini Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed a further five fatalities due to Covid-19, bringing the kingdom's death toll to 57 so far.

Some 469 more people also tested positive for the novel virus, the ministry said in a press statement. In addition, 511 additional patients were cured of the deadly bug, taking the kingdom's overall count of recoveries to 14,696.

Recent Stories

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.