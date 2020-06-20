Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more infections

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Bahraini Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed a further five fatalities due to Covid-19, bringing the kingdom's death toll to 57 so far.

Some 469 more people also tested positive for the novel virus, the ministry said in a press statement. In addition, 511 additional patients were cured of the deadly bug, taking the kingdom's overall count of recoveries to 14,696.