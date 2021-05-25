Bahrain reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 28 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the country, taking the tally to 840.

The ministry reported late on Monday 2,800 new COVID-19 infections to take its tally to more than 220,800 cases.

Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17.