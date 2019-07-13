UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Slams Al-Jazeera’s Methods

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) Bahrain has stressed that Qatar’s Al-Jazeera satellite channel, after the loss of its false lustre and influence, continues its blatant approach of targeting Arab countries and peoples, using the worst and most appalling means.

Information Affairs Minister, Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi, pointed out that attempts made by Al-Jazeera channel to contact him and other officials, through unidentified telephone numbers, to record their conversations without their knowledge or official consent, and to provoke them using despicable methods that reflect the true nature of such media, prove how low the Qatari media has stooped, how unwise it has become and how detached from genuine Gulf and Arab values it has drifted.

According to Bahrain news Agency, Al-Romaihi emphasised that the solution to the Qatari crisis would be reached only through the "capital of the Arab decision-making process – Riyadh", and not through the mercenaries of films, who are intruders on the media profession, and do not believe in any idea, philosophy or principle, other than their monthly wages.

