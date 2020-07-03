UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Supports Saudi Security And Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) The Kingdom of Bahrain has renewed its firm and supportive stance on everything that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is doing to maintain its security and stability and confront Iranian hostilities.

It also emphasised the need for the Security Council to take firm steps to deter Iran and extend the arms embargo that expires next October.

This came in the letter sent by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Jamal Fares Al-Ruwaie, to the President of the Security Council, within the framework of the 9th report issued by the UN Secretary-General on the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) on the Iranian nuclear file, according to Bahrain news Agency, BNA.

He called on the UN Security Council to take firm steps to deter Iran and extend the arms embargo until it complies with international laws and norms and reconsiders its subversive plans that threaten regional and international peace and security.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Nuclear New York Bahrain Saudi Arabia October 2015

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

58 minutes ago

Russia's Central Election Commission Certifies Res ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.