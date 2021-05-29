UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Supports UAE's Offer To Host COP28: Special Envoy For Climate Affairs

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Bahrain supports UAE's offer to host COP28: Special Envoy for Climate Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain's Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and the CEO of the nation's Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's support for the UAE bid to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Bin Daina voiced the Kingdom's great confidence in the advanced capabilities and unique capacities the UAE can add to hosting COP28; ensuring this event's success and achieving its aims in a manner that strongly boosts international efforts against climate change - which constitutes a vital challenge to the international community and humanity as a whole.

The Special Envoy for Climate Affairs reiterated Bahrain's full support for the UAE's bid to host this key international forum, and the Kingdom's willingness to contribute to its success at all levels.

He discussed the importance of cooperation within the international community, calling on all its nations - alongside institutions and entities relevant to the climate crisis - to consolidate and leverage efforts in addressing climate change and its impacts.

He stated that the UAE's bid to host COP28, which will happen at a critical juncture for climate action, will accelerate the goals and aspirations the international community has set for limiting the effects of climate change. It will also contribute to fostering a conducive environment for progress, by providing opportunities to multiply investments that bolster development, ensure sustainability, and achieve prosperity and growth.

