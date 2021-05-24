Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from 'Red List' countries

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its 'Red List', which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, according to the Bahraini news Agency (BNA).

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs announced the decision, saying it was made in line with Government Executive Committee directives and based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travellers arriving from red list countries, namely; India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, on all flights starting Monday, 24 May 2021, will be barred from entering the Kingdom.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA said adding that the development falls within the measures taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers arriving from countries other than the red list, must also present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, as well as quarantine for a period of ten days in their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility.

Passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from: 1. Quarantine and PCR tests: if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate is approved by authorities in Bahrain, or a certificate issued by a country that has reciprocal recognition agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

2. Quarantine: if they are vaccinated and hold vaccination certificates issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, a member state of the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.