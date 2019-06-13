UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain To Ban Plastic Bags In July

Umer Jamshaid 20 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Bahrain to ban plastic bags in July

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Bahrain will start phasing out the use of plastic products in July, Bahrain news Agency, BNA, reported on Wednesday.

A Ministerial order with respect to the technical regulations for plastic products will come into effect on July 21, 2019.

The order will regulate and phase out the use of plastic bags. The first phase will focus on single-use plastic bags as well as banning the import of non-biodegradable plastic bags. Later phases will witness a permanent ban on the use of plastic bags at certain malls and supermarkets.

The relevant authorities are currently working on the implementation phase for the remaining plastic products. Guidelines will be issued for manufacturers and suppliers on reducing plastic waste to ensure a smooth transition.

Bahrain has joined a number of leading countries in banning the import of plastic waste, following the United Nations' call to mitigate ocean pollution and climate change, added the BNA report.

Related Topics

Import Bahrain July 2019

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

35 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

35 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

36 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

38 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

42 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.