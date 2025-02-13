Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and in partnership with the Muslim Council of Elders, the Kingdom of Bahrain is set to host the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20.

The conference will take place in Manama and will bring together His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, along with more than 400 prominent scholars, religious authorities, leaders, thinkers, intellectuals, and stakeholders from across the globe.

Organised by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain, and the Muslim Council of Elders, the event will be held under the theme, “One Nation, One Shared Destiny.”

The conference comes as a response to the call initiated by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar during the Bahrain Dialogue Forum in November 2022, which emphasised the need to enhance Islamic unity and solidarity. It aims to move beyond rapprochement rhetoric toward a deeper understanding of shared values and challenges, while also laying the foundation for a permanent mechanism for constructive academic dialogue across the Muslim world.

The initiative seeks to unify the diverse components of the Muslim nation, highlight the vast areas of agreement among Muslims, and establish a framework for addressing these areas as a starting point for dialogue among Islamic sects. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the role of scholars and religious authorities in bridging sectarian divides, rejecting hate speech, promoting mutual respect and understanding, and fostering Islamic thought renewal to address causes of division and conflict, shared challenges, and to spotlight successful models in this realm.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Conference, highlighted the significance of His Majesty King Hamad’s patronage, describing it as a testament to His Majesty’s dedication to fostering unity among Muslims and promoting the values of coexistence, collaboration, and fraternity.

He noted that this conference aligns with Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to advance the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, as well as its steadfast support for the unity of the Muslim nation and its causes. He also praised the outstanding support provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, for ensuring the success of this landmark event.

Furthermore, He expressed Bahrain’s appreciation to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif for his efforts to advance the causes of the Muslim nation and its unity.

He emphasised that the conference will serve as a global platform for distinguished scholars, intellectuals, and religious authorities, alongside decision-makers and influential figures in the Muslim world. The conference aims to establish principles of constructive dialogue, align perspectives on critical issues, and foster solidarity among the Muslim nation’s various sects and schools of thought.

For his part, His Eminence Professor Dr. Mohamed Al-Duwaini, Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, underscored the importance of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, describing it as a vital opportunity to address the roots of discord and explore solutions to overcome sectarian conflicts and divisions that weaken the Muslim nation. He stressed that resorting to constructive dialogue is key to achieving understanding and unity.

He further noted that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, under the leadership of His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, has developed a clear vision for the importance of fostering Intra-Islamic dialogue as a means to counter division and promote unity. He added that the conference aims to create a sustainable platform for engagement among religious and intellectual authorities, ensuring lasting cooperation and solidarity across the Muslim nation.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, described the conference as a timely response to a pressing religious and humanitarian duty toward the Muslim nation. He emphasised that the challenges facing Muslims today require innovative and decisive solutions to restore the Ummah’s unity and global standing. He further reiterated the Muslim Council of Elders’ firm conviction that dialogue is the most effective means to achieve unity within the Muslim nation.

He expressed hope that this conference would pave the way for new partnerships among Muslim leaders and institutions, reinforcing values of fraternity and collaboration and passing these ideals to future generations. Judge Abdelsalam expressed thanks to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its response to the Grand Imam’s call to host an intra-Islamic dialogue that focuses on shared values and rejects all causes of division and discord.