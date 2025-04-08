Bahrain Tourism Revenue Rises 13 Percent In 2024
Published April 08, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed that the country’s tourism sector continues to achieve notable results in both performance and revenue, benefiting from the national tourism strategy launched in 2022 and extending through 2026.
The strategy has led to tangible increases in both visitor numbers and tourism income.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Investment Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Al Sairafi stated that Bahrain’s tourism performance in 2024 showed an approximately 13 percent rise in revenue compared to the same period in 2023, along with a nearly 20 percent increase in visitor numbers. These indicators reflect the effectiveness of Bahrain’s promotional efforts and the growing appeal of the Kingdom as a promising tourism destination in the region.
She explained that Bahrain’s national tourism strategy has focused on two main pillars: tourism promotion and attracting high-quality investments, particularly in tourism infrastructure.
This has contributed to the Kingdom’s growing reputation as a distinguished tourism destination both regionally and internationally.
The minister added that the Ministry of Tourism continues to work with local and international partners to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through projects and initiatives aimed at improving service quality and diversifying the tourism experiences offered in Bahrain.
Al Sairafi emphasised that these positive figures encourage the ministry to continue advancing both direct and indirect tourism investments and promoting public-private sector integration.
She confirmed that the 2022–2026 strategy is progressing in line with clear performance indicators and aims to position tourism as a key contributor to Bahrain’s economy by stimulating qualitative growth across various supporting sectors.
