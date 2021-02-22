UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's King Receives Mohamed Bin Zayed, Hamdan Bin Zayed, Tahnoun Bin Mohamed

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:15 PM

Bahrain's King receives Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Zayed, Tahnoun bin Mohamed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today welcomed at his residence in Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

King Hamad and Their Highnesses had cordial talks and prayed to the Almighty Allah to maintain progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and Bahrain under their prudent leadership.

King Hamad said he was glad to meet the UAE leaders, wishing them continued good health and happiness and the UAE more progress and prosperity. He asked them to convey his best wishes for good health to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Bahraini monarch expressed his pride in the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

