UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahraini Ambassador Congratulates UAE On Operation Of Arab World's First Plant For Peaceful Nuclear Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Bahraini ambassador congratulates UAE on operation of Arab world's first plant for peaceful nuclear energy

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa has congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on operating the Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Arab world's first plant for peaceful nuclear energy.

In statements carried by the Bahrain news Agency, the ambassador described the move as a milestone made by Emirati hands toward the production of clean energy that translates the visionary vision of the UAE's wise leadership a few days after the historic launch of the Hope Probe to Mars.

He expressed pride of what has been achieved on the ground by the UAE people, wishing the Emirates further progress, success and prosperity.

Related Topics

World Nuclear UAE Progress Bahrain Government Arab

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

46 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

1 hour ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

2 hours ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

3 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

3 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.