(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa has congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on operating the Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Arab world's first plant for peaceful nuclear energy.

In statements carried by the Bahrain news Agency, the ambassador described the move as a milestone made by Emirati hands toward the production of clean energy that translates the visionary vision of the UAE's wise leadership a few days after the historic launch of the Hope Probe to Mars.

He expressed pride of what has been achieved on the ground by the UAE people, wishing the Emirates further progress, success and prosperity.