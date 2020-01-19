UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, received Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, at Al-Qudaibiya Palace.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Ghobash and lauded the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries, which are based on a strong foundation, coordination, cooperation, and permanent consultation over issues of mutual interest.

In turn, Ghobash emphasised the UAE leadership's keenness to enhance cooperation and ties between the two countries.

He added that their bilateral relations are rooted in cooperation across regional and international issues and deep historic support regarding many issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Bahrain

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

1 hour ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

4 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

4 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.