Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, received Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, at Al-Qudaibiya Palace.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Ghobash and lauded the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries, which are based on a strong foundation, coordination, cooperation, and permanent consultation over issues of mutual interest.

In turn, Ghobash emphasised the UAE leadership's keenness to enhance cooperation and ties between the two countries.

He added that their bilateral relations are rooted in cooperation across regional and international issues and deep historic support regarding many issues.