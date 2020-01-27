Bahraini FM receives UAE Ambassador

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, has received Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, in his office at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Manama.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalid expressed his pride at the close ties between the UAE and Bahrain, stressing the keenness of Bahrain to reinforce cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan highlighted the strong historical relations between the two countries, which have witnessed significant and continuous overall growth, while wishing Bahrain further progress and prosperity.