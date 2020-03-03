Bahraini Health Ministry: 12 people released after 14-day quarantine

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced that twelve individuals have been given the green light to leave quarantine after completing a preventative mandatory 14 day stay, having tested negative for the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Bahrain news Agency, BNA, quoted the Ministry as saying that the twelve individuals include ten Bahraini nationals returning from Iran, and one Bahraini and one Chinese national, both returning from China. The Ministry further explained that the individuals had been monitored closely by a highly specialised medical team for the duration of their quarantine.

The Ministry affirmed that the measures taken within all quarantine centres are in line with established guidelines set out by the World Health Organization, aimed at combating the spread of the virus and safeguarding the health of citizens and residents.