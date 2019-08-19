UrduPoint.com
Bahraini King Receives Commander Of US Central Command

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 02:15 AM

Bahraini King receives Commander of US Central Command

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain has received at Al-Safriya Palace, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command, currently on visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the presence of His Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, the King welcomed General McKenzie, hailing the strong strategic relations and decades-long partnership binding the two friendly countries.

He commended the steadily-growing military and defence cooperation between the two countries to achieve mutual goals and aspirations, and hailed the pivotal role of the US Administration to maintain regional stability and consolidate international security and peace.

