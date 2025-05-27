Open Menu

Bahraini Minister Of Information Highlights Evolving Media Ties With UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed the ongoing and deepening media cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, underpinned by dynamic partnerships that reflect the strength of fraternal ties between the two nations.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai, Al Noaimi said that continued engagement between media officials in both countries contributes to strengthening cooperation and advancing joint media initiatives. He also expressed anticipation for the announcement of new collaborative projects.

He revealed that Bahrain is preparing to launch several media initiatives, including the second edition of the Al Dana Drama Award, scheduled for mid-next month, which will spotlight outstanding Gulf drama productions.

He noted the significant progress witnessed in drama production across the region.

Al Noaimi highlighted the growth of Emirati drama in recent years, which has become evident through the high quality of works participating in both Gulf and Arab festivals, including Danat. This, he said, reinforces the UAE’s status as a prominent hub for artistic and media production.

Regarding the Arab Media Summit, the minister said the event provides a vital platform that brings together leading media professionals and decision-makers from across the region to enhance Arab media integration and respond to digital transformation trends. He emphasised Bahrain’s keenness to participate actively in events hosted by the UAE, recognising their substantial contribution to enriching dialogue and discourse.

